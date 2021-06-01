(CBSDFW.COM) – Former President Donald Trump endorsed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for re-election on Tuesday, June 1.

Abbott is up for re-election in 2022 and already has a primary opponent in former Texas Republican Senator Don Huffines.

In a statement, former President Trump said, “Greg Abbott is a fighter and a Great Governor for the incredible people of Texas. No Governor has done more to secure the Border and keep our communities safe than Governor Abbott. Greg is a staunch defender of the Second Amendment and has made Texas a Second Amendment Sanctuary State. Texas has become a job-creating machine, and our partnership helped restore America’s economic power and success. Greg is also very tough on crime, fully supports the brave men and women of Law Enforcement, and is all in on Election Integrity. Governor Greg Abbott will continue to be a great leader for the Lone Star State, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement for re-election. He will never let you down!”

Governor Abbott issued the following statement about the endorsement.

“President Trump is a great friend of Texas, and I thank him for his endorsement,” said Governor Abbott. “I am proud of the work we have done together to secure our border, bring more jobs to Texas, and protect the freedoms that make America and Texas great—and we are just getting started. I thank President Trump for his leadership, and I will continue to fight for the values that make Texas the greatest state in America.”

So far, no Democrats have announced a run for Texas governor next year.

Less than an hour after the endorsement was announced, Huffines released a statement calling himself “the clear Trump candidate in the Texas governor’s race.”