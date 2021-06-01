LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 160 undocumented individuals during two separate alleged human smuggling attempts in a 24-hour period.
The first incident happened shortly after midnight on May 28, when a tractor hauling a tanker trailer approached the checkpoint on Highway 83. During primary inspection, a service dog alerted to the conveyance and agents referred it to secondary inspection. There, a non-intrusive scan revealed more than 50 individuals inside the tanker.
All were in the U.S. illegally and nationals of Mexico. The driver, a U.S. citizen, and the individuals were taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol.
The second incident happened the next morning when a commercial tractor-trailer approached the checkpoint on Interstate 35 (I-35). During the immigration inspection, a service dog alerted agent and the driver was referred to secondary inspection. The driver disregarded the agent’s directions and drove north on I-35. Agents quickly stopped the vehicle near the 31 mile-marker on I-35 and discovered over 100 individuals inside the trailer.
All the individuals were in the U.S. illegally and from the countries of Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Ecuador, and the Dominican Republic. The driver, a U.S. citizen, along with the individuals were placed under arrest pending further investigation.