DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Thirty-four-year old Michael Kenneth Carter Jr. was shot and killed inside a club in downtown Dallas early Monday, according to police.
The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at TownHouse, a nightclub located at 723 N. Pearl Street.
When officers arrived, they found Carter Jr. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.
There are currently no suspects identified or apprehended.
The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are under investigation.
The Dallas Police Department asks for anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting to contact Detective Frank Serra, at 214.671.4320 or by email: frank.serra@dallascityhall.com, please refer to case #095443-2021.