JASPER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Police say a child found dead in a motel room is believed to be a boy reported missing from a city in Texas.
Authorities had been searching for Samuel Olson since the little boy was reported missing on May 27 in Houston. On Tuesday night, police discovered the body of a child inside a tote bag at a motel in Jasper, about 135 miles northeast of Houston, and authorities believe it is Samuel.
A possible suspect was being questioned and Houston police Chief Troy Finner said more information was expected to be released later Wednesday.
Police say Samuel would have turned 6 over the weekend.
The person who reported Samuel missing told police that he’d been taken from his home by an unknown male, but authorities have not been able to verify that report.
Houston police Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite told the Houston Chronicle that the last confirmed sighting of Samuel was April 30 at his school.
