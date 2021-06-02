DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A teenager was found in a Dallas parking lot with gunshot wounds now police are asking for help finding the person who shot and killed him.
It was just after 7:00 p.m. on June 1 when officers were called to the Luna Blanca Apartments, in the 3700 block of Mt. Ranier Street, after getting reports of gunfire in the area.
When officers arrived they discovered the victim, later identified as Jaan Nathan Cantu, lying on the ground. Dallas Fire-Rescue was called and took 19-year-old to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
So far police have identified no suspects and made no arrests. Officials say the motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are under investigation.
Dallas police are asking that anyone who has information about the incident or knows who the shooter is contact them Detective Josue Rodriguez at 214-605-1557 or send any information by email.