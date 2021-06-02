NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:DFW News, Fort Worth, Shooting

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old on June 1.

South Division officers found the teen at the Patriot Point Apartments in the 2101 block of SE Loop 820.

Someone had shot him in the face and head.

Detectives are calling the incident a robbery/homicide at this time.

