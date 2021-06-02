FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old on June 1.
South Division officers found the teen at the Patriot Point Apartments in the 2101 block of SE Loop 820.
Someone had shot him in the face and head.
Detectives are calling the incident a robbery/homicide at this time.