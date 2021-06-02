DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The man Dallas Police said was responsible for an active shooter scare at NorthPark Center on Monday, May 31 will not face criminal charges.
Police said the man created a disturbance in the food court area around 1:30 p.m. by slamming down a skateboard and patrons thought they heard gunfire.
People panicked and ran out of the mall.
The man was taken to an area hospital for a mental evaluation.
Witnesses told CBS 11 on Monday, they first heard a fire alarm, then what sounded like gun shots.
Some said they were shaken up by the experience, but are otherwise fine.
“Everyone is hiding behind walls and there’s like people with kids and they don’t know what to do,” said Eloisa Vasquez shortly after running out of the mall. “There are people with strollers struggling to get out of there.”