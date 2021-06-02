HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A gunman is hospitalized and in Hurst Police custody after being shot by an officer Wednesday, June 2.

Police said shortly before 5:00 p.m., they received a 911 call of a man firing a gun in the Station 121 at Town Center Apartments, which is on the border of Hurst and North Richland Hills, adjacent to Tarrant County College.

It was believed that the suspect was in North Richland Hills and their officers responded.

Another caller reached Hurst dispatchers and reported a man was now in the Hurst side of the apartment complex and he was breaking car windows with a gun in his hand.

Hurst officers found the suspect in the parking lot, just west of Campus Drive.

From an initial witness account, the suspect saw the Hurst officer and began firing his handgun at the officer.

The officer returned fire, striking the suspect, Hurst Police said.

The officer was not injured.

The suspect was detained and taken by Hurst Fire Department Medics to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.

The shooting will be investigated by the Texas Rangers.