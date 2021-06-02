ALEDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man and woman allegedly stole from multiple cars, then went shopping on one victim’s dime. Now law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help identifying and finding them.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said sheriff’s deputies responded to Terry Drive, in Aledo, May 2, regarding multiple reports of vehicle burglaries.

Several victims reported their vehicles were broken into between 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. May 1 through 2.

One victim reported his wallet was taken from his car, which contained multiple credit and debit cards. The victim said his cards were used to make purchases at Walmart in Hudson Oaks on May 2, after they were stolen.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division were able to secure video footage from Walmart of the suspects using the stolen debit and credit cards.

Police described them as a White woman between 5-feet-5 and 5-feet-7-inches tall, with long, dark hair. The male is also White, between 5-feet-6 and 5-feet-9-inches tall with dark blond hair. Both suspects are believed to be in their early-to-mid-20s.

Sheriff Authier said anyone with information about the identification or location of the suspects is urged to contact the Parker County Sheriff’s Office at (817) 594.8845, or contact Parker County Crime Stoppers at (817) 599.5555.