CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after he was found shot in the head in the driveway of a home in Cedar Hill Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Police said they found the victim just before 1 p.m. in the 1700 block of Stewart Street. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.
His identity has not yet been released.
Police said they detained an alleged shooter and another person who investigators believe drove the victim to the location where he was found.
Further information has not yet been released as the investigation continues.
According to police, this is the first homicide case in Cedar Hill this year.