FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Construction has officially started on the first H-E-B store in the immediate Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Texas-based store announced it will open two new locations — one in Plano and one in Frisco.

The store in Frisco isn’t set to open until fall of 2022, but it’s already hard at work generating buzz and taking advantage of the reputation that it brings.

“All of us were so tired of hearing the question every single day — when is H-E-B coming to North Texas…” Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said. He added that the question has been a common one ever since the company starting buying land in the area seven years ago.

H-E-B is the dominant grocery store in more than half a dozen Texas cities, including San Antonio, Austin, Corpus Christi, and Waco.

But, with the exception of its Central Market brand, it’s mostly stayed out of the DFW area — until now.

“Our mission is to serve all Texans and at some point that meant coming up north… We had to start somewhere,” Juan Carlos Ruck, executive vice president of H-E-B, said.

Other major grocery chains are already well-established in the area, but it’s competition the company is ready to take on.

“It’s definitely a very competitive market. Grocery is very competitive. I have a background in the military and I always joke that coming into the grocery business is almost as competitive as my former career,” Ruck said.

For people who don’t live in the Frisco or Plano area, the company said it hopes to expand within the DFW area.