Aledo High Softball Looking To Take Another Step Toward State Title FridayThe Aledo Softball team will try to move one step closer to a state title on Friday afternoon. That's when the Lady Bearkats face Georgetown in the state semifinal in Austin. In three of their previous four trips to the state tournament, the Aledo softball team has hoisted the championship trophy. The Lady Bearkats think they have what it takes to do it again this year as well.

48 minutes ago