GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A police chase involving Garland police ended with a driver in custody in McKinney Thursday afternoon. The driver was seen being tackled by a state trooper at the conclusion of the chase.

The reason for the pursuit is unknown at this time. Garland police Lt. Pedro Barineau told CBS 11 News that the department was called to assist another agency in stopping the pickup truck.

The chase went northbound on the President George Bush Turnpike, northbound Highway 75 and eventually through U.S. 380 in McKinney. The pickup could be seen weaving through different lanes of traffic as it went north on 75 through Plano, Allen and McKinney.

The chase didn’t appear to be going at high speeds while on the turnpike, but it appeared to speed up as it went onto Highway 75.

While on U.S. 380, the pickup lost its two left tires and a large piece of rubber could be seen flying off the vehicle. The pickup eventually stopped in what appeared to be a junkyard area in McKinney.

The pickup driver got out of the vehicle, raised his hands and was soon tackled to the ground by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper. There were no further incidents as the driver was placed in a Garland police vehicle.

This is a developing story and will be updated.