By CBSDFW.com Staff
HARRIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – An investigation is underway after a dead newborn was found June 3rd inside a Houston porta-potty.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies responded to the 18000 block of Riverside Street, just north of the U.S. 90 Highway where the baby was reportedly found.

No other details, including the circumstances regarding the infant’s death or whether anyone was arrested, were immediately disclosed via the police department’s social media platforms.

This is a developing story, please click back for updates. 

