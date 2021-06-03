HARRIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – An investigation is underway after a dead newborn was found June 3rd inside a Houston porta-potty.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies responded to the 18000 block of Riverside Street, just north of the U.S. 90 Highway where the baby was reportedly found.
@HCSOTexas units responded to the 18000 blk of Riverside Drive, near Hwy 90. Preliminary info: the body of a deceased newborn has been discovered in a porta potty at the location. Investigators are enroute. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/3z3v0N1MOQ
— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 3, 2021
No other details, including the circumstances regarding the infant’s death or whether anyone was arrested, were immediately disclosed via the police department’s social media platforms.
