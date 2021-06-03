MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone fired shots outside Town East Mall Thursday afternoon, June 3 in the parking lot, Mesquite Police said.
It happened on the I-635 side of the mall around 4:20 p.m.
Police said three people, two men and one woman, have been detained.
No one was hurt.
Officers were already in the area conducting “a proactive investigation related to recent catalytic converter thefts.”
While there, officers heard multiple sounds of gunfire.
Officers quickly located three people who were detained in relation to the shooting.
A rifle and handgun were also recovered at the scene.
Upon preliminary investigation, it appears that several individuals exchanged gunfire during an altercation.
Several vehicles were struck in the parking lot area.