WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Tips to a new app launched by the Parker County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a young man wanted for multiple vehicle burglaries in Aledo last month.

Deputies arrested Morgan Lee Fitzgerald, 17, of Aledo, on Wednesday, June 2 on charges of credit card/debit card abuse and a prior warrant for manufacturing delivery of a controlled substance.

His bond was set at $30,000.

Additional charges against Fitzgerald are pending.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier added a female suspect was also identified with charges pending the investigation.

Sheriff Authier said the suspects were identified through multiple tips which were submitted through tip411.

“Once we released the suspects’ photographs on social media, we immediately began receiving numerous tips identifying the suspects,” said Sheriff Authier. “Our CID investigators located and arrested the male suspect within hours. The tips submitted also helped our investigators identify and locate the female suspect. We would like to thank the public for their assistance in this case.”

Sheriff Authier implemented tip411 last week, which has already generated dozens of tips regarding crimes within Parker County, the department said in a news release Thursday.

Citizens can download the free smartphone application for iPhone and Android, or click here to access and submit tips anonymously.

Citizens can also sign up through the tip411 App or website to receive emergency notifications and community alerts.

Sheriff Authier said tip411 is not a substitute method of generating offense reports or seeking emergency assistance. If you have an emergency, dial 911.

If you wish to submit a tip about a crime, use tip411.