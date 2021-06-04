DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that left two others injured near a fraternity house on the University of North Texas campus last month, police said.
The two suspects were identified as Jared Michael Harrison, 21, and Terrence Ezekiel McGill, 20, and police said they “have no known affiliation with UNT.”
The shooting happened on April 18 in a parking lot behind the Kappa Sigma house on Maple Street, according to police. Two students were hospitalized with gunshot wounds — one was quickly treated and released and the other had more serious injuries.
According to police, investigators believe the shooting was a random and isolated incident. Police said there appeared to be some sort of altercation between two groups that led to gunfire.
Harrison was booked into Denton County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Jail records for McGill were not immediately made available.