JUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A single-engine plane crashed Friday evening, June 4 in Denton County, injuring the two people on board.
It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on FM 407 near Bill Cook Road just west of Justin.
The FAA and the Texas Department of Public Safety say the aircraft, a Piper 28-40 Cherokee, crashed into trees after losing power while trying to land at a private airfield.
The pilot and a passenger were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The FAA will investigate.