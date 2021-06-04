WEATHERRain In North Texas | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
By CBSDFW.com Staff
JUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A single-engine plane crashed Friday evening, June 4 in Denton County, injuring the two people on board.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on FM 407 near Bill Cook Road just west of Justin.

The FAA and the Texas Department of Public Safety say the aircraft, a Piper 28-40 Cherokee, crashed into trees after losing power while trying to land at a private airfield.

The pilot and a passenger were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The FAA will investigate.

