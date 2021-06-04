NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Dallas Hit & Run, DFW News, Everman Police, Hit and Run, Maserati, Officer Injured

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A police officer is recovering from injuries suffered in an early morning crash.

The officer, from the East Texas town of Edgewood, was still being treated at a North Texas hospital Friday morning. The extent of his injuries aren’t known.

The crash happened after 3:00 a.m. along the LBJ Freeway at Plano Road in Dallas. The officer, who has not been identified, was in a marked vehicle while working off-duty blocking traffic at a construction site when a driver in another car slammed into him.

Officials say the driver abandoned their vehicle, jumped into a car with another person and took off.

As sunrise approached Dallas PD investigators were still trying to track down that hit and run driver.

The eastbound lanes of LBJ/Interstate 635 were closed for hours as police completed their investigation. It was around 7:30 a.m. when all lanes of the highway were reopened.

