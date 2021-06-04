WEATHERRain In North Texas | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:DFW News, Fort Worth, Missing Child, Nevaeh Ingle

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth are currently searching for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1.

Nevaeh Ingle was seen in the 2300 block of Poplar Street in Fort Worth, according to police.

She is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes. Police said she may be wearing jeans or pajamas with black and white Jordans or Vans shoes.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 817.392.4222.

CBSDFW.com Staff