FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth are currently searching for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1.
Nevaeh Ingle was seen in the 2300 block of Poplar Street in Fort Worth, according to police.
#MissingChild – Nevaeh Ingle, W/F, DOB 03/24/2006, is 15 years old, 5’2” tall and weighs 150 pounds.
Anyone with information about this missing child should call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4222. FWPD report #210042233 pic.twitter.com/IY1ycWDSHP
— Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) June 4, 2021
She is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes. Police said she may be wearing jeans or pajamas with black and white Jordans or Vans shoes.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 817.392.4222.