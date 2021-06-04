IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving Police have released surveillance images of a vehicle in an attempt to find the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run late last month.
Police said it happened around 3:50 a.m. on Friday, May 25 in the intersection of Carl Road and Dory Lane.
Police said a man “was lying in the middle of the roadway and was hit by the vehicle.”
Hit & Run Pedestrian Fatality
We are requesting the help of the public to identify the vehicle shown in this video. On 05/25/2021 at approximately 3:50 AM, in the intersection of Carl/Dory a male victim was lying in the middle of the roadway and was hit by a vehicle. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/TCvxPEbOmf
— Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) June 4, 2021
Anyone with information about this incident can contact Investigator Fairbairn (972)721-2762 (24 hrs: (972)273-1010) or JFairbairn@cityofirving.org and reference case 21-11105.
Tips can also be submitted to IPDCrimeTips@cityofirving.org.