WEATHERRain In North Texas | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:deadly hit and run, DFW News, Hit and Run, Irving Police, Surveillance Video

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving Police have released surveillance images of a vehicle in an attempt to find the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run late last month.

Suspect vehicle in deadly hit-and-run in Irving (Irving PD)

Police said it happened around 3:50 a.m. on Friday, May 25 in the intersection of Carl Road and Dory Lane.

Police said a man “was lying in the middle of the roadway and was hit by the vehicle.”

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Investigator Fairbairn (972)721-2762 (24 hrs: (972)273-1010) or JFairbairn@cityofirving.org and reference case 21-11105.

Tips can also be submitted to IPDCrimeTips@cityofirving.org.

CBSDFW.com Staff