GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A police chase involving Garland police ended with a driver in custody in McKinney Thursday afternoon. The driver was seen being tackled by a state trooper at the conclusion of the chase.

Police said the incident began after Garland officers tried to pull over the pickup truck at the request of Drug Enforcement Administration agents. The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Rodolfo Gutierrez-Tapia, refused to stop and a chase ensued, police said.

The chase went northbound on the President George Bush Turnpike, northbound Highway 75 and eventually through U.S. 380 in McKinney. The pickup could be seen weaving through different lanes of traffic as it went north on 75 through Plano, Allen and McKinney.

The chase didn’t appear to be going at high speeds while on the turnpike, but it appeared to speed up as it went onto Highway 75.

While on U.S. 380, the pickup lost its two left tires and a large piece of rubber could be seen flying off the vehicle. The pickup eventually stopped in a junkyard area on Country Road 330 in McKinney.

Gutierrez-Tapia got out of the vehicle, raised his hands and was soon tackled to the ground by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper. There were no further incidents as he was placed in a Garland police vehicle.

Police said the 41-year-old was taken to a hospital for evaluation. According to police, he told authorities he had ingested narcotics.

So far, he will be charged with evading arrest as the investigation continues, police said.