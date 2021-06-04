FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A new immersive art exhibit is opening in Fort Worth this weekend.

It’s the latest creation from the team behind the Sweet Tooth Hotel, a popular visual attraction in Dallas.

The Sweet Tooth Motel is a pink pop of color on a street filled with industrial buildings.

Once you’re inside the metal shack, you enter into another world.

“We had a big vision for how we could change it,” said Jencey Keeton, the co-founder of the Sweet Tooth Hotel. “The cool thing about this space is there’s no windows. So you can really kind of get lost and have a sense of wandering around.”

The Sweet Tooth Motel is meant to bring joy and nostalgia for people who visit.

It’s a smaller version of the Sweet Tooth Hotel in Dallas’ Victory Park.

“We have some of our favorite installations from the past three years that we’ve brought back to Fort Worth,” Keeton said.

To get to the second part of the Sweet Tooth Motel – a shipping container with more art installations – people have to walk through Inspiration Alley. It’s more than 4,600 square feet of murals, and it’s at the heart of the Foundry District.

“It just adds to, I think, the excitement and it brings in a crowd that will also enjoy getting to see this high end, beautiful art on the walls,” said the Katie Murray, chief creative of M2G Ventures, the commercial real estate company that created the Foundry District.

It’s home to variety of local entrepreneurs and small businesses. The buildings have been transformed into canvasses.

The district is now bookended by the Sweet Tooth Motel installations.

The hope is people who come to experience the Instagrammable hot spot, explore the rest of what the Foundry has to offer.

“I think people are going to want to stay here,” Murray said. “I think they’re going to want to spend the day in the district.”