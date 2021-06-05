DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Saturday evening was the second night of Dallas Pride, and organizers topped out the weekend with two sold-out shows.

About 2,000 people gathered at Fair Park each night for live music, speakers and entertainment.

The two-night celebration took the place of Dallas Pride‘s typical festival and parade.

Organizers planned nearly a year in advance and didn’t feel comfortable moving forward with their usual events without knowing the status of the pandemic.

Nonetheless, they say having an in-person event after last year‘s virtual celebration was important for the community.

“This means so much to the community, for so many reasons,” said logistics director Vincent DeLuna. “The most important reason for me individually…for some individuals this is going to be their first Pride. They’re new to learning who they are, becoming who they are. They are able to come out here and celebrate…be with people who are just like them, and that’s what it’s all about.”

This year was Dallas Pride‘s 38th year in the city.

The nonprofit says after the adaptions they’ve made the last two years, Dallas can expect Pride 2022 to be bigger and better than ever.