DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One person was injured early Sunday in a road rage shooting on Interstate-35E in Dallas, police said.
Police said the victim and suspect were traveling in separate vehicles on northbound I-35E near Royal Lane when the suspect cut the victim off in his lane.
This led to an argument between the two and the suspect eventually fired multiple rounds at the victim, police said.
The victim was hit in the arm and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.