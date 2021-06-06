ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Attorney and businessman Jim Ross defeated former councilman Michael Glaspie to become Arlington’s new mayor during a June 5 runoff.
Ross finished with 11,320 votes (54%), while Glaspie had 9,470 (46%).
Ross nearly won the seat outright May 1, but fell below the required number later in the evening, when that day’s votes came in.
Ross was backed by outgoing Mayor Jeff Williams, who couldn’t run again because of term limits.
Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn and Arlington ISD Board Trustee Dr. Aaron Reich also endorsed Ross.
Glaspie was endorsed by former Mayor Elzie Odom, former Arlington ISD Superintendent Jerry McCollough, and former Arlington Police Chief Theron Bowman.