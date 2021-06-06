FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – In the June 5 Fort Worth mayoral runoff election, Mattie Parker has become the city’s first new mayor in a decade — and its youngest.

After 100% of precincts reported by Sunday, Parker finished with 47,040 votes (54%) and Deborah Peoples had 40,936 (46%).

On Saturday evening, Parker, 37, declared victory and said Peoples called her to concede the race.

“We’re going to demonstrate that a world-class city is capable of being a premier destination for people from every background, from every race, of age and experience. We are one of the best places in the country to live, work, play and raise a family,” Parker said during her victory speech.

Parker is a former chief of staff for Fort Worth City Council and Mayor Betsy Price, who is retiring. People was the former chair of the Tarrant County Democratic Party.

Parker and Peoples emerged from a field of ten candidates in the May 1 election after neither earned the required 50% plus-one to win outright.

With her win, Parker becomes the youngest mayor in Fort Worth’s history.

Parker had been endorsed by Gov. Greg Abbott, former Mayor Price, and the police and fire associations in the city.

Abbott released a statement on Parker’s victory, saying “Congratulations to Mattie Parker on her victory to be the next Fort Worth mayor. Mattie is a true leader who will fight to build a safer and more prosperous future for the people of Fort Worth.”

Price also congratulated Parker on becoming the city’s 45th mayor.

“Mattie undoubtedly has the heart for service and the head for policy that we need leading Fort Worth during this time of rapid growth and change. The new voice and fresh perspective Mattie brings to the table will be invaluable on the Fort Worth City Council. I am confident that she and this Council will continue to work together to build for the future of Fort Worth with innovation and intention, while maintaining the unique history and spirit that makes Fort Worth such a special place.”

After her loss on Saturday, Peoples issues a statement on her campaign: