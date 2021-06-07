RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Richardson Police have arrested a man believed to be responsible for four burglaries and home invasions that included a violent assault of a 90-year-old woman.
David Austin Gonzales, 20, has been charged with aggravated sexual assault and aggravated robbery.
Police say DNA evidence linked him to a May 22 attack on the 90-year-old who lives in an an apartment complex for seniors called National Church Residences on Rockingham.
She was hospitalized after her attacker knocked on her door and forced his way inside.
“This person came to the door knocked on the door and as our victim opened the door to speak to that person they forced their way in,” said Richardson Police Sgt. Kevin Perlich back in May.
Police said Gonzales, who was arrested in Dallas, has confessed to the crime and to three nighttime break-ins at homes in the surrounding neighborhood.