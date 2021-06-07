PARKER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Horseshoe Bend area of Parker County is under voluntary evacuation as the Brazos River Authority opened a third gate at Possum Kingdom Lake on Monday, June 7.
It happened at Morris Sheppard Dam shortly after 2 p.m. for a total release of 28,400 cubic feet per second.
The result will be rapidly rising water directly impacting Parker County in the next 18 to 24 hours, according to county officials.
This rising water will impact low lying areas along the Brazos River, including Highway 16 and the Horseshoe Bend areas.
“If you live in areas near the Brazos River, you are advised to prepare for flooding and seek shelter in higher areas.
The American Red Cross is planning to open a shelter for residents of these areas on Tuesday, June 8.