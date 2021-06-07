FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Just before midnight on June 6 officers on patrol with the Fort Worth Police Department found a shooting victim at Smokey’s Paradise Food Mart on East Rosedale Street.
According to officials, an unknown suspect drove by a large gathering at Smokey’s and started shooting. A man was hit by a car as people ran and tried to take cover.
At approximately 11:59 p.m., another call was received in the 5500 block of Beaty Street in reference to another gunshot victim and another ambulance was requested. As the investigation continued, it was determined that both shootings were related.
A total of three gunshot victims and the pedestrian hit by a car were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators believe the shooting was gang related but as of Monday morning no suspects have been identified or arrested.