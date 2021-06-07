Keller HS Baseball Wants To 'Win Texas"The Keller High School baseball team's motto this season is "Win Texas." Keller is two wins away from making their motto a reality. The Indians have advanced to the UIL Class 6A State Baseball Tournament. The last time Keller made it to State was 30 years ago in 1991. Now, Coach Rob Stramp and his team have championship aspirations, and the talent to make their dream a reality. Keller takes on Houston Strake Jesuit in a semifinal game on Friday in Round Rock.

3 hours ago