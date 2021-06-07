ROUND ROCK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Police in the Austin suburb of Round Rock shot and killed a man who was reportedly threatening hotel guests with a gun Monday, June 7, police said.

Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks said a 911 caller reported the man entered the lobby of the Home2 Suites by Hilton at about 9:45 a.m., pointed a handgun at people and asked, “Do you want to die?”

Three officers found the armed man in the lobby.

Chief Banks wouldn’t say what prompted his officers to use deadly force, saying investigators will review the officers’ body-camera video.

No other injuries were reported.

All three officers have been placed on routine administrative leave.

Chief Banks did not identify the officers or man they shot by name.

It’s not yet clear if the man was a guest at the hotel.

