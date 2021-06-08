AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — If you haven’t checked your old lottery tickets now is the time to do it. There is a winning $7.75 million Lotto Texas ticket out there that has not been claimed and is set to expire soon.

The winning ticket was a Quick Pick matching six numbers (3-11-23-35-41-54) for the January 9 drawing. The unknown winner bought the ticket at the Fuel Zone, located at 6301 FM 1960 W., in Humble — about 250 miles southeast of the Metroplex and 20 northeast of Houston.

The cash value option selected at the time of purchase means the winner will receive $6,197,606.84 before taxes.

“We encourage our Lotto Texas players to take another look at their tickets, check the numbers again and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket and contact us to request an appointment to claim your prize,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

The deadline to claim the prize is Thursday, July 8 at 5 p.m. CT. The ticket holder may claim the prize at Texas Lottery headquarters in Austin.

If you believe you are a holder of the winning ticket, please call 800-375-6886 to complete an initial inquiry on your ticket and to schedule an appointment to complete the processing of your claim. Walk-in claims will not be accepted, and unscheduled claimants will not be admitted into any Texas Lottery facility.

A ticket holder forfeits any claim to a prize for a draw game after the expiration of the 180th day following the draw date. Unclaimed prizes revert back to the state.