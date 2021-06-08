DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Dallas announced Tuesday, June 8, it has once again been named the most “water wise” large city in the United States.
Dallas won in the 600,000+ population category of the 2021 Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation.
In its category, Dallas beat No. 2 Houston, No. 3 San Diego, No. 4 Los Angeles, and No. 5 New York.
This is the third time that Dallas won the annual month-long public awareness campaign to promote drought resiliency and water quality.
“Our city and its people have once again stepped up in a major way to commit to conserving our precious resources,” said Mayor Eric Johnson. “As the father of three young children, it is critical to me that we are good stewards of our planet so that our next generations can thrive. We owe that to each other, and I am proud of the people of Dallas for taking that responsibility seriously.”
As part of the challenge, Dallas residents collectively pledged to reduce their use of 43,769 single-use plastic water bottles; to prevent 1,160 pounds of hazardous waste from entering watersheds; to divert 423,971 pounds of waste that is sent to landfills; and to save 72.6 million pounds of carbon dioxide and 1.3 million kilowatt hours of electricity, cutting $242,981 in consumer costs, the city explained in a news release.
Residents from winning cities are entered into drawings for hundreds of water-saving or eco-friendly prizes, including a $3,000 prize to pay their home utility bills.
In addition, a winning charity receives a Toyota Highlander Hybrid.