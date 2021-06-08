DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas say a female innocent bystander was shot outside a business in the 3300 block of McKinney Avenue in the early morning hours of June 8.

According to investigators, officers were called to the scene just before 2:00 a.m. after getting reports of a disturbance between two parties. The groups were asked to leave the location and when they did, the disturbance continued outside.

Officials say the disturbance escalated once outside and ended with an exchange of gunfire between the two parties. As the shots rang out a 26-year-old woman, who was not involved in the disturbance, was hit. The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to a nearby hospital and is said to be stable.

The suspects involved in the disturbance fled the location before officers arrived.