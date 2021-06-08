WEATHERStorms In North Texas | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A string of major news, social media and retail websites went down this morning. The message ‘Error 503 Service Unavailable’ appeared for visitors to the sites after a widespread outage linked to U.S.-based cloud company Fastly.

Major websites including CBS News, CNN, Reddit, Amazon, Target, Paypal, Spotify and the New York Times all experienced brief problems. Outages for the sites ranged from a few minutes to about an hour.

Fastly, one of the world’s most widely-used cloud based content delivery network providers, said “the issue has been identified and a fix has been applied. Customers may experience increased origin load as global services return.”

