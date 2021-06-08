NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The beginning of summer in North Texas was kind of a washout.
“The rain has been crazy. It’s like seven years ago, we were up 30 feet. Here we’re only up eight feet, I believe,” said Sam LeComte, who owns the Rockin S Bar and Grill and 6 boat rental shops called Sam’s Docks.READ MORE: Beto O'Rourke's Rally Against Texas Elections Bill Attracts Supporters, Opponents In Denton
Big Daddy’s Ship Store on Lake Grapevine was closed Monday due to rain, and that followed two wet weekends.
“Memorial Day weekend kind of sucked, because we were expecting it to be a super busy weekend,” said Kailyn Kirkton, an assistant manager. “We ended up cutting back on half of our staff that was supposed to work that day because it was so wet.”READ MORE: CDC Seeing Increase In Adolescents Hospitalized With COVID-19
The Rockin S Bar and Grill at Twin Coves Marina has reduced hours due to high water levels. But LeComte said he’d rather have excess rain than a drought.
“It’s easier and cheaper to put walkways out than to pull up the whole marina and ship it out 30, 40 feet and re-float it.”
But after a summer hampered by COVID, business owners expect visitors in droves this year. Now they just need the sun and the dollars it translates into to make that a reality.MORE NEWS: Some North Texas Pools Opening Late Due To Lifeguard Shortage
“COVID really hurt us for two years, but it’s all behind us now, right?,” asked LeComte. “Everybody needs to just get their bathing suit on, fire up your boats, and let’s go.”