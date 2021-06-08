Brock Eagles To Make 6th Appearance In State Baseball TournamentThe UIL High School State Baseball Tournament takes place this week in Round Rock. The Brock High School Baseball team is preparing to make their sixth appearance in the State Tournament. The Eagles play Friday morning in the Class 3A state semifinals against Corpus Christi London. Brock has reason to be confident as they head to State. The Eagles have won 27 of their last 29 games and are looking for the second baseball state title in school history.

