FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley announced Tuesday that he will not seek a fifth term in the upcoming 2022 election.

Judge Whitley has served as the Tarrant County Judge since 2007, having previously served as a Tarrant County Commissioner since 1997.

“After much deliberation with fellow leaders, friends, and, most importantly, my family, I have decided that now is the time to prepare for the next chapter of leadership for Tarrant County. It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to serve my County and to do so alongside my fellow Commissioners. I am proud of all that we have accomplished together to make Tarrant County among the most innovative and collaborative counties in the nation,” said Judge Whitley.

Since 1997, Tarrant County’s population has grown by nearly 62%, adding more than 818,000 residents. During that same time, Judge Whitley has seen the County’s tax rate decrease by 11.6%.

In his role, Judge Whitley presides over the Tarrant County Commissioners Court and provides leadership on issues related to policy and county services, including approval and oversight of the county budget, setting of the tax rate, ordering elections, and authorization of all county contracts. The judge also serves as the head of emergency management for the County.

The general election for Tarrant County Judge will be held on November 8, 2022, with a primary to be held on March 1, 2022, pending redistricting.