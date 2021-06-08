AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The first Hispanic female on the Texas Supreme Court, Justice Eva Guzman, is stepping down after more than a decade on the state’s highest court.

The Republican on Monday told Gov. Greg Abbott that she will leave the bench effective Friday. “With utmost gratitude for the opportunity and gift of public service, I write to inform you that I am resigning from my office,” Guzman wrote in the letter. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to answer this high calling.”

Guzman was appointed by former Gov. Rick Perry in 2009.

Guzman would have been up for re-election next year and did not say in a letter to Abbott why she was leaving, fueling speculation that she may have aspirations to run for another office during the 2022 election cycle. Abbott will appoint her replacement to the nine-member court, who are all Republicans.

