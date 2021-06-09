GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A body was found floating in a popular Grapevine Lake marina on Wednesday night, June 9.
Police said the body was found floating near Scott’s Landing in Oak Grove Park.
A witness called 911 around 7:45 p.m.
Firefighters responded and police are now investigating.
They said the victim was a man.
There is no word yet on how he died.
Grapevine Police said here are no obvious signs of foul play or trauma.
“We have made a preliminary identification of the man with relatives on scene, and have called in a police chaplain to help us support the family,” Grapevine Police said in a news release.