CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Corpus Christi Police are now looking for an accomplice they believe is involved in the kidnapping of Jezabel Zamora, 18 and her daughter, Zaylee Zamora, 1, on Tuesday, June 8 which led to an Amber Alert and CLEAR Alert.

Police say that a warrant has been secured for Rodrick Garcia, 26, for kidnapping, as they believe he may have been working alongside Kristian Garcia.

Police describe Roderick Garcia this way:

White male who stands 5-feet-8 inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes. He may or may not currently have facial hair.

Police said Kristian Garcia, 24, forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home and abducted them.

Police said Garcia has active warrants for murder and aggravated robbery.

Zamora has her right ear pierced and her right index finger is bruised.

Garcia is 5-foot-7, weighs approximately 160 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white hoodie and black face mask.

The suspect also has a scar on his face and visible tattoos on both forearms.

He was last seen in a 2007 Cadillac Escalade with Texas plates, but that vehicle has been recovered by police.