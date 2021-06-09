DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Dallas is going even greener with its latest project, the Urban Forest Master Plan.

The objective is to restore and plant thousands of trees in North Texas.

The decision was unanimously voted on by Dallas City Council.

Its restoration efforts are aimed to replace the trees destroyed by the 2019 tornado that plastered North Texas.

About 350,000 trees are expected to be planted within the next 10 years.

“That changes the ecosystem within neighborhoods. Not only does it change certain ecosystems, but the trees enhance property values,” said Janette Monear, the CEO and President of Texas Trees Foundation.

The additional trees will help reduce the effects of climate change by lessening greenhouse gases which will help handle the heat in the future.

“By 2050, it is estimated that Dallas could have 30 to 60 more days with temperatures over 100 degrees,” said Dallas City Councilman Omar Narvarez.

Ultimately, city leaders say the objective of The Urban Forest Master Plan is to make Dallas greener, cleaner, cooler, and healthier.