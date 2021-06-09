DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have charged 18-year-old Darriynn Brown with capital murder in the death of 4-year-old Cash Gernon.
“Evidence submitted to the lab has been returned linking Darriynn Brown to Cash Gernon at the time of his death. Therefore he is also being charged with Capital Murder,” Dallas Police said in a statement Wednesday night, June 9.
Gernon’s body was found abandoned in a southwest Dallas street on the morning of Saturday, May 15.
He had been stabbed multiple times.
Brown has already been charged with kidnapping and burglary at the home eight blocks away on Florina Parkway where the child was sleeping.
That’s where detectives located “…a tissue paper in a bathroom that had blood drops on it. A small pocket knife was also located and seized.”
Brown remains in the Dallas County Jail.