PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — The rising Brazos River is expected to crest Wednesday, but already people who live in Parker County have been forced out of their homes and into shelters.

Two people evacuees came to the Spring Creek Baptist Church shelter and a third is expected later Wednesday.

This has been the ongoing story for almost three days now. People who live in Parker County forced to evacuate and seek higher ground. Already a third gate was opened Monday at Morris Sheppard Dam and was closed yesterday morning.

Brazos River Authority is keeping a close watch on the rising water to determine their next move. But for some people who live in Horseshoe Bend, their homes are already under water. And while they are used to some flooding, this time was much more than they expected.

Candace Gibbons is a Horseshoe Bend Resident. She said, “about every two years or every year, we get a little bit of flooding during the rainy season. This time, it was kind it was like monsoon season.”

By early afternoon, the Brazos River is expected to crest at 25 feet.