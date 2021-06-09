DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Across the country incentives are being offered for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Now the Dallas Regional Chamber (DRC) is getting in the mix with offers that include free air travel and of course tickets to games of the biggest professional teams.

The Chamber is offering a sweepstakes — with a number of prizes — to encourage 600,000 more North Texans to get vaccinated.

The “Taking Care of Business” initiative launched June 9 with a goal of getting the current North Texas vaccination rate, of people 16 and older who have received at least one shot, from 60% up to 70%.

Officials with the DRC say the campaign is meant to encourage more people in Dallas, Collin, Tarrant, and Denton Counties to get vaccinated ‘so local businesses can thrive again.’

The Chamber has partnered with members and local businesses to offer incentives like tickets to Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Stars, Dallas Wings and FC Dallas games, in addition to roundtrip flights on Southwest and American Airlines.

While the campaign kicks off today the sweepstakes will be held later this summer, offering prizes in random drawings. To get the latest information on the campaign and for updates on how to enter the sweepstakes residents can register now on the ‘Take Care of Business’ website.

Organizers say the initiative is making a special effort to reach communities of color, which have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. “Getting the vaccine is about protecting you, but that’s not all it’s about. It’s also about protecting the employees of every North Texas business so they can fully reopen and get back to the life they deserve,” said Chamber president and CEO Dale Petroskey.

According to the DRC, one in three North Texas small businesses have closed their doors since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials say more businesses will be able to not only keep their doors open but thrive if 600,000 additional North Texans get vaccinated this summer.