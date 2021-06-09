BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The small West Texas town of Alpine is on alert after reports of two black bears sniffing out pet food left outside people’s homes.
Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens and district biologists said homeowners in the North Double Diamond subdivision saw black bears eating dog food that was left outside.
Game wardens said the bears are still fearful of humans and took off when confronted with “appropriate hazing tactics such as loud noises/yelling,” but they returned in search of food.
The agency reminded those in the Trans Pecos Wildlife District (especially those in North Double Diamond) to do their part in reducing the potential for human-bear conflicts at home.
They shared the following tips:
1) Make sure that garbage and trash is secure and inaccessible – put trash out the morning of pickup, never the night before
2) Bird feeders are taken down/brought inside, especially at night
3) Pet food and livestock feed is inaccessible or in a locked building – don’t leave bowls of food outside
4) Barbecue grills and outdoor kitchens are cleaned after use
5) Smaller livestock such as sheep, goats, and chickens are securely penned at night.
Alpine is seven hours away from Dallas, three hours south of El Paso.