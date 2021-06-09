DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The full State Fair of Texas event is back this year and organizers are looking to hire thousands of positions.
Organizers said over 7,000 seasonal opportunities are being made available by the fair and its partners.
Positions include coupon sales, creative arts, games, gates, guest services, livestock, maintenance and plumbing. Other jobs provided by the fair’s partners include food and beverage concessionaires, ride and game operators, and security.
The starting wage for jobs provided by the fair is $12.38 an hour.
Those interested in applying can visit the fair’s website.
The 2021 fair runs from Friday, Sept. 14, through Oct. 17.