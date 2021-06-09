FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police confirmed Wednesday, June 9, the teenager who was shot and critically wounded in the parking lot of Eastern Hills High School on Monday, has passed away.
Fort Worth Police said he was shot in the neck during an apparent fight.
The call came in around 5:20 p.m. Monday in the 5700 block of Shelton Street near Weiler Boulevard.
The teen was rushed to JPS Hospital in critical condition.
Police have not released any other information on the victim.
There is no word on any suspects in custody or suspect leads.
The homicide unit is investigating.