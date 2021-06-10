VAN HORN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – At least six people were injured Thursday, June 10 when a semitrailer cut off a Border Patrol van carrying migrants on a West Texas highway, forcing the van from the road and rolling it, an agency spokesman said.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. near a rest area on the westbound side of Interstate 10 two miles east of Van Horn, approximately 115 miles southeast of El Paso, said Greg Davis, Customs and Border Protection spokesman for the Big Bend Sector.

He said the van was in a passing lane when the truck pulled in front of it, forcing it from the road and rolling it.

TxDOT El Paso tweeted photos of the van on its side.

TRAFFIC ALERT‼️

I-10 westbound closed at MM 143 @TxDPS investigating rollover crash. Traffic detoured to frontage road until further notice. pic.twitter.com/eBBaa58blA — TxDOT El Paso (@txdotelp) June 10, 2021

The agent at the wheel and a passenger were airlifted to an El Paso hospital.

The rest were taken by ambulance, Davis said.

It was not immediately clear if anyone’s injuries were life-threatening, he said.

The truck driver was cited, Davis said.