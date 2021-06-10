FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Outgoing Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price has officially joined the race for Tarrant County judge.
It was in January when Price announced that she would not run for re-election. The 71-year-old is the city's longest-serving mayor and first took the office in 2011.
Speculation about Price's possible candidacy for Tarrant County's top job heated up after current Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley made an announcement on June 8 that he would not seek a fifth term.
In a statement release Thursday morning Price said, “Not only do I have the fire and passion to continue serving the good people of our county, but my decades of business and public servant experience — both as Tarrant County Tax Assessor and Mayor of Fort Worth — make me an ideal and qualified candidate for this position critical to both our present and future.”
Price will be running against fellow Republican Tim O'Hare, the former mayor of Farmers Branch, who has also announced a run for the judge position.
The general election for Tarrant County Judge will be held on November 8.